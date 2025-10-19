Harry Kane and Michael Olise were on target as Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Bundesliga 2025-26 Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, October 18. With this victory, Bayern Munich also continued their winning start to the Bundesliga 2025-26, clinching victories in all seven matches and sitting right at the top of the points table. Harry Kane opened the scoring for Bayern Munich like he has done on so many occasions in the past and the Bavarians maintained their 1-0 lead at half-time. After the break, Michael Olise added Bayern Munich's second of the night when he scored in the 78th minute. Borussia Dortmund made things interesting in the final few minutes with Julian Brandt pulling one goal back in the 84th, but Bayern Munich eventually prevailed in the contest. Harry Kane Denies Return Rumours to English Premier League, Star Bayern Munich Forward Quashes Speculation of Potential Tottenham Hotspur Reunion.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Der Klassiker Result

🔔 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 🔴 Victory in DER KLASSIKER! 👏 Our winning streak continues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kMgLSd0cEi — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) October 18, 2025

