Borussia Dortmund secured a thrilling win over Eintracht Frankfurt through a penalty shootout (4-2) after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes of hard-fought battle to secure their place in the last 16 of the ongoing DFB-Pokal Cup 2025–26. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel played a crucial role, making key saves throughout the game and during a thrilling penalty shootout, which helped his side advance to the next round of the DFB-Pokal Cup 2025–26. Talking about the match, Ansgar Knauff scored for Frankfurt, and Julian Brandt managed to equalise for Dortmund. The penalty shootout saw Fabio Silva, Niklas Sule, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Felix Nmecha converting their penalties for Black and Yellow, with Kobel making crucial saves to register the win. Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26: Harry Kane, Michael Olise Score as Bavarians Continue Winning Start With Victory in Der Klassiker.

Thrilling Win for Borussia Dortmund

That was an anxiety attack but WE MOVE! 😤🙌 pic.twitter.com/BfdhoPueku — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 28, 2025

