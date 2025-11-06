Two teams who had yet to taste defeat faced off in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 as Manchester City hosted Borussia Dortmund. Phil Foden broke the deadlock, scoring an early goal for Man City in the 22nd minute. Captain Erling Haaland followed suit, hitting a goal for himself in the 29th minute, and doubling the scoreline. Foden tripled the score for Cityzens in the second half, scoring his second to complete a brace in the 57th minute. Borussia Dortmund did manage to hit a consolation goal courtesy of Waldermar Anton in the 72nd minute. Rayan Cherki slammed the final nail in the coffin for the Black and Yellow, scoring a fourth goal for Man City, which ensured Manchester City remained unbeaten in the UCL 2025-26, while Borussia Dortmund suffered their maiden loss this Champions League season. Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Carlos Forbs' Brace Goes In Vain As Blaugrana Comeback From Behind To Play Out Thrilling Draw.

Man City Dominate Opposition at Home

Another three points on the board! 🙌 🩵 4-1 🟡 pic.twitter.com/4lzDTzk6dk — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 5, 2025

