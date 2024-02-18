Robert Lewandowsky scored a brace to help Barcelona secure a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. Iago Aspas cancelled out Barca’s opener in the 47th minute of the game. The game was heading towards the draw when Xavi’s men won a penalty in the closing moments of the match. Lewandowski's first attempt was saved by Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, but the Poland striker received a chance to retake the penalty after a video review determined Guaita moved off the goal-line before Lewandowski shot. Barcelona is seven points behind Spanish league leader Real Madrid, which can regain a 10-point gap on Sunday when it visits Rayo Vallecano. Barcelona visits Napoli on Wednesday in the first leg of the round of 16. UEFA Looking to Relax Multi-club Ownership Rule; Change to Benefit Manchester City, Manchester United and Other Football Clubs: Report.

Celta Vigo 1-2 Barcelona

Celta Vigo 1-2 Barcelona Goals Highlights

