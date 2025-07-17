FC Cincinnati pulled off a dominant performance to defeat Inter Miami 3-0 in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) at the TQL Stadium in Ohio on July 17. Evander was the protagonist in Cincinnati's win over Inter Miami, with the Brazilian midfielder scoring a brace against Lionel Messi and co. Gerardo Valenzuela opened the scoring for Cincinnati in the 16th minute of the match and the scoreline remained 0-1 in favour of the hosts at half-time. After the break, Evander scored FC Cincinnati's second goal in the 50th minute and completed his brace with a strike 20 minutes later. Inter Miami failed to find a goal in the clash, managing just two shots on target. With this crushing 0-3 defeat, Inter Miami's run of three straight wins came to an end. MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Sets Major League Soccer Record With Fourth Straight Multi-Goal Game As Inter Miami Beat New England Revolution 2–1.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Result

Full time. We go again on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dQOG2BHEWW — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)