Looking to keep their winning run intact, Club Tijuana hosted Monterrey at Estadio Caliente in the ongoing Liga MX 2025, where the see-saw football contest ended in a thrilling draw. The contest opened with Club Tijuana taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Frank Boya in the 12th minute. In form, German Berterame came to his side’s rescue in the 45th minute to score the equaliser for Monterrey. The second half began with Berterame scoring his second to hand Rayados the lead, completing a brace in the 57th minute. However, in a matter of minutes, Los Xolos scored the leveller thanks to a strike from Adonis Preciado in the 60th. The tussle to score the decisive goal continued as both clubs fought hard, but failed as the Club Tijuana vs Monterrey Liga MX 2025-26 match ended 2-2. Monterrey 1–0 Santos Laguna, Liga MX 2025–26: Lucas Ocampos Scores Decisive Goal As Los Rayados Return to Winning Ways (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Monterrey Play Out Thrilling Draw Against Club Tijuana

FT ⏱️ | Xolos 2-2 Monterrey | Full-time at Tijuana pic.twitter.com/qXMYXkM0qE — Rayados English (@WeAreRayados) October 6, 2025

