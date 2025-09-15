Looking to take the lead in the Liga MX 2025-26 points table, Monterrey visited Queretaro and managed to win their seventh-straight match to claim the top spot in the standings. German Berterame scored the only decisive goal of the Querétaro vs Monterrey, handing Los Rayados a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, after which it was all struggle for the home side. This win ensured Monterrey snatched first place in Liga MX 2025-26 ahead of Cruz Azul, who sit second with 20 points, with six wins and two draws. Leon 1-3 Monterrey, Liga MX 2025-26: Jesus Manuel Corona, Sergio Canales Score As Rayados Notch Third-Straight League Win.

Fifth-Straight Win For Monterrey

90' ⏱️ | Querétaro 🐓 0-1 🤠 Monterrey | ¡Hoy, con tu apoyo, ganamos los Rayados!🔥¡Regresamos a casa con los tres puntos!👊🏼🇫🇮@CervezaTecate pic.twitter.com/P7HXXJtWcx — Rayados (@Rayados) September 15, 2025

