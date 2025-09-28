In a bid to return to winning ways in the league, Monterrey played host to Santos Laguna in Liga MX 2025-26 at Estadio BBVA, where the home side prevailed thanks to a decisive goal from Lucas Ocampos. In front of a jam-packed stadium in Guadalupe, Monterrey were handed a lead in the 36th minute after Ocampos thumped the ball past the goalkeeper with a perfect header inside the box off a corner kick, much to the delight of the crowd present at Estadio BBVA. Unfortunately, Santos Laguna failed to equalise in the rest of the Liga MX 2025-26 match as Los Rayados returned to winning ways, and sit second in the league standings, behind leaders Toluca, who are ahead due to a better goal difference. Santos' Anthony Lozano was handed a red card in stoppage time, which barely affected the outcome of the contest. Keylor Navas Joins Liga MX Side Pumas, Veteran GK Reveals Discussing With Former Real Madrid and PSG Teammate Sergio Ramos Before Taking Call

Monterrey Win 1-0

FT ⏱️ | Monterrey 🤠 1-0 Santos | A win for Monterrey! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/uZ02Nv1Eff — Rayados English (@WeAreRayados) September 28, 2025

Watch Goal Video Highlights

Revive el resumen de nuestro triunfo en esta Jornada 11.📹🤠 ¡Gran gol de @Locampos15!👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wH9S8VHnlH — Rayados (@Rayados) September 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)