CF Monterrey cruised past FC Juarez, as the match finished 4-2 in favour of the hosts in the Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe, Mexico. This was the 14th Liga MX 2025-26 match for these sides this season. Gerardo Arteaga broke the deadline by netting the first goal in the eighth minute. Sergio Canales scored the second in the 38th minute, followed by German Berterame in the 56th minute, and Joaquin Moxica in the 79th minute, all four for Rayados. FC Juarez did reduce the lead with two late goals: goalie Luis Cardenas gifted them an own goal in the 81st minute, while Madson netted their second in 90+1 minutes. Club Tijuana 2-2 Monterrey, Liga MX 2025-26: German Berterame's Twin Goals Help Rayados Play Out Thrilling Draw Against Los Xolos.

CF Monterrey 4-2 FC Juarez

90' ⏱️ | Monterrey 4-2 Juárez | ¡HOY CON TU APOYO, GANAMOS LOS RAYADOS!🔥¡Gran partido del Monterrey y su gente!🔵⚪@CervezaTecate pic.twitter.com/ELsT0YDHWe — Rayados (@Rayados) October 22, 2025

Monterrey vs Juarez

¡Una noche en azul y blanco! 🔵⚪️ Revive el triunfo de La Pandilla en el Estadio BBVA. 📹🏟️ pic.twitter.com/x9idAPRa7v — Rayados (@Rayados) October 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)