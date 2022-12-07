Cristiano Ronaldo lauded his Portugal team's, 'talent and youth' after he was dropped from the starting XI in their win over Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16. The former Manchester United forward had started all of Portugal's matches in the tournament until the round of 16 clash against Switzerland with head coach Fernando Santos preferring young Goncalo Ramos instead. That move paid off with Ramos netting a hattrick as Ronaldo came off the bench towards the later stages of the match, which Portugal won 6-1. Taking to social media, Ronaldo wrote, "Amazing day for Portugal, with a historic result in the biggest contest in world soccer. Luxury exhibition by a team full of talent and youth. Congratulations to our national team. The dream is alive! To the very end! Come on, Portugal!" Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled With Funny Memes After Getting Benched For Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 Match!

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)