Cristiano Ronaldo was trolled with funny memes after he was benched from Portugal's starting XI against Switzerland in FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16. The Portugal forward had started all of this side's matches so far in the group stage but was relegated to the bench in this knockout stage game against Switzerland. As Ronaldo found a spot in the bench, netizens trolled him with funny memes. Take a look at some of them below! Who Has Scored Most Goals in International Football? From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to India’s Sunil Chhetri, List of Top Goal Scorers in Men’s Football

Unfortunate:

Speed went all the way out to Qatar to watch Ronaldo play after traveling to England when Ronaldo wasn’t on the match squad. It was just announced Ronaldo will be on the bench for today’s match. pic.twitter.com/8EXpdaPFAb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 6, 2022

This One's Hilarious!

'Collect it from the Bench'

Some Ronaldo fans were expecting a hattrick from him against Switzerland Go and collect it from the bench 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jl7SuRt3eP — Thechoco_tribe 💙🇦🇷 (@Debbybruno3) December 6, 2022

Indeed:

On the bench and currently without a club. It's not going great for Cristiano Ronaldo right now. #POR | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/qWOShkEOaq — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 6, 2022

'Bench d'Or' for Ronaldo:

