Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal ended up winning their second-ever UEFA Nations League title when they beat Spain in the UNL 2024-25 Final in a penalty shootout to clinch the trophy. Ronaldo, who expressed his emotions on the pitchside, sent out a celebratory post on his social media account, which celebrated Portugal's trophy win. Captioned 'E Nossa', which means "and our/and we" in Portuguese, Ronaldo shared a photo of himself with members of the Portugal national football team lifting the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 trophy. Check out Ronaldo's post below. Cristiano Ronaldo International Trophies: List of Titles Star Footballer Has Won With Portugal National Football Team.

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebratory Post

