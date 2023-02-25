East Bengal's streak off derby losses extend further as even an out of form ATL Mohun Bagan bag a victory against them by a margin of 2-0. It was not the most clinical of victories but it can be clearly said that ATK Mohun Bagan dominated the game throughout. Juan Ferrando deployed both midfield generals Federico Gallego and Hugo Boumous together and they controlled the game throughout laying off through balls for Dimitri Petratos, Ashique Kuruniyan and Manvir Singh. Knowing that East Bengal are deadly in counters, Glan Martines and Puitea blocked the central area and stopped their transitions. The first goal came in the second half, with Slavko Damjanovic tapping in a simple rebound. East Bengal struggled to claw their way back as Dimitri Petratos extended the lead in the dying minutes.

Kolkata Derby Match Result

