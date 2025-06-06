Brazil played out a goalless draw against Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers at the Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium in Ecuador on June 6. This was Carlo Ancelotti's first match in charge as head coach of the Brazil National Football Team, but the Selecao ended up sharing points with the hosts in a performance that they would not be too happy with. Vinicius Jr had a great opportunity to score for the Brazil National Football Team in the first half, but his effort was saved. For Ecuador, striker Nilson Angulo had a chance to score but was found to be in an offside position in the second half when he attempted to pounce on a pass from John Yeboah. With this result, Ecuador remained in second spot on the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers while Brazil held onto the fourth spot. The top six teams will qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Manchester United Agrees Deal To Sign Brazil Forward Matheus Cunha From Wolves.

Ecuador vs Brazil Result

Partida encerrada no Equador. O Brasil empatou por 0x0 e segue para o próximo confronto contra o Paraguai, em São Paulo. 📸 Rafael Ribeiro/CBF pic.twitter.com/ypttXo28HU — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)