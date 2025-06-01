Manchester, Jun 1 (AP) Manchester United has reached a deal with Wolverhampton to sign Brazil forward Matheus Cunha.

United reportedly paid a 62.5 million pound ($84 million) release clause.

Also Read | Oscar Piastri Delivers Dominant Performance to Win Spanish Grand Prix 2025, McLaren Secure 1-2 Finish.

Wolves said Sunday the deal represented a club-record fee and thanked Cunha “for his contributions in old gold.”

Cunha has been in Manchester over the weekend to put the finishing touches to his move to Old Trafford, which is subject to a visa and registration.

Also Read | Adil Rashid Surpasses Graeme Swann to Become the Leading Wicket Taker Among Spinners For England in ODI History, Achieves Feat During ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

He scored 15 goals for Wolves in the recently concluded Premier League season. Wolves finished 16th, immediately behind United.

Cunha is set to join Brazil's squad for Friday's World Cup qualifier with Ecuador, Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)