Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are seen as the best strikers in the world. Inter Miami star, Messi in particular had been lethal in his prime and reached the 250 club career goals milestone in just 327 matches. But Manchester City’s Erling Haaland broke Messi’s record reaching the landmark in just 311 games. He scored in the recent Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match to reach the 250-goals mark. The charismatic striker has scored 115 goals for Manchester City and 86 goals for German club Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian striker also has 20 and 29 goals for Molde and Red Bull Salzburg respectively at senior level. Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have reached the landmark in 451 and 332 matches respectively. Stadium DJ Plays Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Song at Emirates After Arsenal Register Commanding 5-1 Win Over Manchester City (Watch Video).

Erling Halaand Now Has Scored 250 Club Career Goals

Erling Haaland nets his 250th club career goal! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0KxqUxpauA — Sky Sports (@SkySports) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)