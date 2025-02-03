Arsenal finally got better of Manchester city. A five star performance from the gunners and defensive mistakes from Man city players handed hosts, 5-1 win at the emirates. Erling Haaland scored for the Cityzens while Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Miles Lewis-Skelly, and Kai Havertz netted a goal each for Arsenal. After humiliating the defending champions, the stadium DJ played Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Song at Emirates referring to Erling Haaland’s comments in the previous match. Watch the video below. In their recent league encounter Man city drew against Arsenal with late equiliser and Erling Haaland taunted Mikel Arteta – Arsenal boss to stay humble. Ironically, Man city’s downfall started after that game. Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25: Gunner's Five Star Performance Hand Cityzens Crushing Defeat at Emirates Stadium.

Stadium DJ Plays Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Song at Emirates After Arsenal's 5-1 Win Over Manchester City

The song “humble” by Kendrick Lamar was played right on the final whistle at the Emirates Stadium. I fucking love this football club… 🤣pic.twitter.com/ycET7MkZvZ — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) February 2, 2025

