FIFA has unveiled the group-stage draws of the Club World Cup 2025. Lionel Messi is all set to make a comeback in Europe. Inter Miami is placed in Group A alongside the likes of Porto, Palmeiras and Al-Ahly. Inter Miami will take on Al-Ahly in the opening FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match. Real Madrid has been placed in Group H alongside Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, CF Pachuca and FC Red Bull Salzburg. Defending champions Manchester City will face Juventus, Al-Ain and Wydad AC. It will be interesting for Messi on his return to Europe. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Unveiled Ahead of Inaugural Edition of Tournament in USA (Watch Video).

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage Draw

