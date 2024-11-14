The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy was unveiled ahead of the inaugural edition. This was announced on the official social handle of the tournament where a video offering glimpses into the various angles of the trophy, designed by a popular jewellery brand, was shared. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is set to be held in the United States of America (USA) and will comprise a total of 32 clubs, the likes of which include Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSG and Al-Hilal among others. The group-stage draw will take place on December 5 in Miami. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Set To Participate in FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Report.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy

The trophy is here! ✨ Crafted in collaboration with @TiffanyAndCo, this trophy will be awarded for the first time to the winners of the inaugural #FIFACWC taking place next year. #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/x1Wo1T1Lf4 — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) November 14, 2024

