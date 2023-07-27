The draw for the second and first qualifying rounds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup is to be organised in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will see 48 teams playing in the mega tournament, and hence 45 AFC-affiliated countries will get an opportunity to play in the grand event. The qualification process will happen in five rounds. The 45 AFC teams are divided into four pots and they will be drawn into nine groups of four teams each.

FIFA Football World Cup 2026 and 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw Live Streaming

