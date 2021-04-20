FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the formation of the European Super League. “We can only and strongly disapprove of a Super League which is a closed shop, breakaway from current institutions. No doubt whatsoever of FIFA’s disapproval. Full support to UEFA. It is my task and our task to protect the European sports model, club competitions, national teams.If they choose to go their own way, they must live with their choice. They are either in or out. They cannot be half in and half out.”

So... Gianni Infantino is against the idea of a European Super League, but is repeatedly pushing for the formation of an African #SuperLeague. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/HOIbHD3U0a — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)