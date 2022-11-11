Spain head coach Luis Enrique has named his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with no place for Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid captain was part of the team who won the World Cup in 2010. The 36-year-old footballer had been hoping to make an appearance at his fifth World Cup, but was not called up by Enrique. On the other hand, Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara was also ruled out due to fitness issues.

See Fabrizio Romano’s tweet:

Sergio Ramos not called up for the World Cup by Luis Enrique. 🚨🇪🇸. #WorldCup2022 #Qatar2022 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)