Undoubtedly, one of the best midfielders of the modern-day era, Luka Modric, celebrates his birthday today (September 9). Born September 9, 1985, Modric is the current captain of the Croatia national football team and plays for Serie A club AC Milan. Modric tasted initial success with Tottenham Hotspur between 2008 and 2011-12, but really went on to make a name for himself with Real Madrid. The 40-year-old is a four-time La Liga, six-time UEFA Champions League, and five-time FIFA Club World Cup winner, amongst several others. Modric's career pinnacled with the Croatian footballer winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2018. Fans took to social media platforms and wished Modric a happy birthday on his special occasion. Check out some of the fans' birthday wishes for Modric below. Croatia 4–0 Montenegro, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic on Target As Luka Modric and Co Secure Victory; Andrija Bulatovic Sees Red Card

'Happy Birthday Luka Modric!'

Happy Birthday, Luka Modrić! 🎂🇭🇷⚽ Ballon d’Or winner, Real Madrid icon & Croatia’s captain. His elegance, vision & heart make him one of football’s greatest and most timeless legends.#panini #LukaModric #FootballLegends #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/8fZgBCXXLx — Panini World Cup (@paniniWCUSA) September 9, 2025

Fan Wishes Legend On Special Occasion

Luka Modrić turns 40 today. Happy birthday, legend. 🤍🥂 pic.twitter.com/tqlVPgcWQZ — VincyUTD (@VincentJaiyeola) September 9, 2025

Fan Highlights Luka Modric's Achievements On Birthday

Un joyeux anniversaire à Luka Modrić 🇭🇷, 40 ans aujourd’hui. 🎂 🏆 x5 Supercoupe d’Europe 🏆 x6 Ligue des Champions 🏆 x4 Liga 🌕 Ballon d’Or 2018@lukamodric10 pic.twitter.com/GPah3Zdkwt — Oltin alacon football info (@Oltinalacon22) September 9, 2025

'Happy 40th'

Happy 40th birthday to the greatest midfielder of our generation, Luka Modrić. 🇭🇷🐐 pic.twitter.com/d4yJeK6XPV — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞𝟗-𝐟𝐭𝐛𝐥 🇸🇦 (@TheFalse9_RMCF) September 9, 2025

Fan's Emotional Wish For Luka Modric

Happy birthday Luka Modric, I’m Wishing you health, happiness, and more success on and off the pitch. You’re a true legend! 🇭🇷👑 https://t.co/IMdquv0hJy pic.twitter.com/EVbAdnEvd4 — ᵇʳᵒˢᵏⁱ (@jr_kid14) September 9, 2025

