Undoubtedly, one of the best midfielders of the modern-day era, Luka Modric, celebrates his birthday today (September 9). Born September 9, 1985, Modric is the current captain of the Croatia national football team and plays for Serie A club AC Milan. Modric tasted initial success with Tottenham Hotspur between 2008 and 2011-12, but really went on to make a name for himself with Real Madrid. The 40-year-old is a four-time La Liga, six-time UEFA Champions League, and five-time FIFA Club World Cup winner, amongst several others. Modric's career pinnacled with the Croatian footballer winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2018. Fans took to social media platforms and wished Modric a happy birthday on his special occasion. Check out some of the fans' birthday wishes for Modric below. Croatia 4–0 Montenegro, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic on Target As Luka Modric and Co Secure Victory; Andrija Bulatovic Sees Red Card

'Happy Birthday Luka Modric!'

Fan Wishes Legend On Special Occasion

Fan Highlights Luka Modric's Achievements On Birthday

'Happy 40th'

Fan's Emotional Wish For Luka Modric

