Croatia put in a clinical performance to secure a 4-0 victory over Montenegro in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, on Tuesday, September 9. Kristijan Jakic broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when he gave the Croatia National Football Team the lead. However, Montenegro were reduced to 10 men when Andrija Bulatovic was shown a red card after collecting a second yellow card in the 42nd minute. Croatia ended the first half with a 1-0 advantage and that lead was doubled by Andrej Kramaric in the 51st. Luka Modric and his men continued to dominate the clash with a third goal coming in the form of an own goal from Edvin Kuc in the 85th before Ivan Perisic was on target, sealing a thoroughly dominant performance for Luka Modric and co. This was Croatia's fourth win in four games in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. Israel 4–5 Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Sandro Tonali’s Late Winner Helps Azzurri Come Out on Top in Nine-Goal Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Croatia vs Montenegro Result

