The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 is all set to commence from August 11. In the opening match, Al-Ahli is set to clash with Al-Hazm at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. It is likely that the game will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Else, the fans will also get the live streaming of the match available on SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

From being rivals in England to teammates in Saudi 🤝 Watch @ALAHLI_FCEN's Roberto Firmino & @Mahrez22 join forces against @alhazem_fc, LIVE from 11:30 pm, only on #SonyLIV - because bedtime can wait, but ⚽ can't!#RoshnSaudiLeague pic.twitter.com/mh00QciSbH — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 11, 2023

