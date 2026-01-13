Maaden, Saudi Arabia’s state mining giant, has announced the discovery of significant new gold reserves across four key sites in the Kingdom. These findings follow an intensive exploration program within the Mansourah-Massarah and Jabal Sayid areas. The discovery is part of Maaden’s broader strategy to expand its gold production capacity and tap into Saudi Arabia’s vast mineral wealth, estimated at USD 2.5 trillion. By identifying these high-grade deposits, the company aims to extend the lifespan of its existing mines and contribute significantly to the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of diversifying the national economy through the industrial sector. Saudi Arabia Receives Snowfall for First Time in 30 Years, Sub-Zero Mercury Amid Unusual Cold Wave; Here’s Why It’s Happening.

New Gold Reserves in 4 Key Sites in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia's mining company Maaden announces addition of 7.8 million ounces of gold resources across four sites — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 13, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Spectator Index), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)