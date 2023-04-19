Al-Hilal will be hosting Al-Nassr in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, April 18. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in his 12 appearances for Al-Nassr so far and has become Al-Nassr's second-highest goalscorer after Anderson Talisca. Fans can tune into Sony Sports 5 SD/HD channel to watch the live telecast of this match. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

