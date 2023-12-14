Barcelona will be playing only their second game in Belgium, having last played in the country in 2002. They registered a 5-0 victory at Camp Nou against Antwerp. A win or a draw will allow Barcelona to top the group record for the 22nd time, most in the history of the UEFA Champions League. The final game of Group H starts at 01:30 AM on December 14, 2023, Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches. Antwerp vs Barcelona will be telecasted on Sony Sports network channels. The game will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Manchester United 0–1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Red Devils Out of UCL As German Giants Advance
How to Watch Antwerp vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of UCL Football Match on TV and Online
Group H leaders Barcelona will face the Belgium side Antwerp for their final group-stage game. The game will be played at Bosuilstadion, Antwerp. Here are all the broadcasting and timing details of the Antwerp vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2023-24 game
