Manchester United played their last game of the season for UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Wednesday, December 13 as they finished last in Group A and are out of the UCL. The Red Devils had a disappointing season as they only won one game in the UCL 2023-24 group stage. On the other hand, Bayern Munich is having a spectacular season as they finished first in Group A and are undefeated for now in the UCL 2023-24. Red Devils had a good first half in the group stage match against Bayern on Wednesday but couldn't maintain the momentum as Kingsley Coman put Munich in front in the 70th minute to win. Inter Miami to Play Two Matches Against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at Saudi Arabia in Riyadh Season Cup 2024, Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo to Happen On February 1.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)