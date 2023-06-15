Lionel Messi is all set to be back in International action against Australia. Argentina vs Australia International Friendly match will take place on June 15, 2023 (Thursday). The match will be played at the Workers' Stadium, Beijing, China and has a scheduled start time of 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Argentina vs Australia International Football match live on TV since there is no official broadcaster of this match in India. Although the live telecast will not be available, fans can follow Argentina vs Australia International Friendly match on online platforms. VUSports will be live streaming the game for its fans in India, on its app.

Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🌍 Witness the G.O.A.T in action!🏆⚽ The wait is over! Brace yourselves for an epic showdown as the legendary Lionel Messi and the FIFA World Cup Winners Argentina set the stage ablaze against Australia! 🌟✨ 📲 Don't miss a single second of this exhilarating encounter —… pic.twitter.com/R6bRL3ZjEm — VUSport Official (@VUSportOfficial) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)