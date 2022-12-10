Argentina and Netherlands will face each other in quest of their semifinal ambitions in the quarterfinal encounter at FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday, December 10. Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the battle between these two heavy weight sides at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). JioCinema will provide live streaming of the Argentina vs Netherlands match, in languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam. For live telecast, fans have to tune in to Sports 18 1/ 1 HD. Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2022 After 4-2 Defeat on Penalties, Croatia Advance to Semifinal

Argentina vs Netherlands Live Streaming and Telecast Details

