Arsenal will look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League 2023-24 points table when they face Wolves on December 2. The Gunners have been in good form of late and would start as favourites in the match which starts at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Emirates Stadium. Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels would provide live telecast of this match for fans in India. Those who want to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live streaming can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Blows Kisses to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Match in Saudi Pro League 2023–24, Video Goes Viral!

Arsenal vs Wolves

Another big game on the horizon 💪 Where will you be supporting us from, Gooners? pic.twitter.com/n5LFwssJoz — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)