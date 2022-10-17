The much-anticipated Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony is upon us and it would be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The event will start at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, October 18, with the pre-show of the ceremony starting at 10:25 pm IST on October 17, Monday. Sony Ten 2 would provide live telecast of the ceremony. Fans can also watch live streaming of this event on the SonyLIV app and website.

Ballon d'Or 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

All the #GodsOfFootball will be looking to etch their names in history but only 1⃣ will be crowned the God Of Gods 👑✨ Watch the 66th Ballon d'Or Awards Ceremony, tonight 10:20 PM onwards, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#Ballondor pic.twitter.com/y0uFwGiA3u — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 17, 2022

