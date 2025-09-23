Ousmane Dembele broke down in tears and hugged his mother after inviting her on the stage after he won the Ballon d'Or 2025 award at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Tuesday, September 23. The 28-year-old enjoyed massive success in the 2024-25 season, where he scored 35 goals and registered 14 assists across competitions and played an instrumental role in PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) winning the UEFA Champions League title for the very first time. After receiving the award from the legendary Ronaldinho, Ousmane Dembele broke down in tears during his speech when he thanked his mother for her support. Ousmane Dembele's mother then made her way to the stage and the two shared a warm hug. Watch the videos below. Ballon d'Or 2025 Winners List: Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati and Others Who Won Honours At 69th Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony.

Ousmane Dembele Breaks Down in Tears After Winning Ballon d'Or 2025

Ousmane Dembele Hugs Mother

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)