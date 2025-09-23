On a star-studded evening in Paris, France, Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele stole the limelight, winning the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award. Dembele edged past the likes of Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Vitinha to claim his first-ever Ballon d'Or trophy, having helped PSG secure a treble in the 2024-25 season. Lionel Messi, who holds the title of winning the Ballon d'Or eight times, congratulated his former Barcelona teammate by commenting on Dembele's post on Instagram. Messi first congratulated his former Barca teammate, and then expressed his happiness over Dembele's win, calling the award deserving. In his victory speech, Dembele remembered his time at Barcelona and mentioned Messi as a key factor in his growth as a footballer. Fans can check Messi's reaction to Dembele winning the Ballon d'Or 2025 below. Ousmane Dembele Reacts After Winning Ballon d'Or 2025 Award, France Star Footballer Thanks Everyone for Support While Calling Moment ‘A Dream Come True’ (See Post).

Lionel Messi Congratulates Former Teammate for Ballon d'Or 2025

🚨🚨 Lionel Messi: "Grand Ous!!! Félicitations, je suis tellement content pour toi, tu le mérites "' pic.twitter.com/5MwB9x5Mpv — MEGA PSG 🇵🇸 (@MegaPSG_) September 23, 2025

