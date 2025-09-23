Ousmane Dembele managed to pip the likes of Lamine Yamal, Vitinha, Mohamed Salah, and Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d’Or 2025 award, winning the prestigious prize for the first time. Dembele played a crucial role in Paris Saint-Germain’s treble in the 2024-25 season, scoring 35 goals and earning 16 assists across competition to win the top laurel in football in Paris last evening. The French football star took to social media to react to his Ballon d’Or win, first calling the moment a dream and then thanking everyone who supported him on his journey. Fans can check out Dembele's raw emotions in his post below. Ballon d'Or Winners List: Check Names of Footballers Who Have Won Prestigious Award By France Football

Ousmane Dembele Reacts After Win

Beaucoup de joie, de fierté et d’émotion. Un rêve devenu réalité. Merci à tous ceux qui m’ont toujours soutenu tout au long de ce parcours. #ballondor pic.twitter.com/dLTgZXqa6d — Ousmane Dembélé (@dembouz) September 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)