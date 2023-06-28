Bangladesh is set to up against Bhutan in the SAFF Championship 2023 on Wednesday, June 28. The match would be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the SAFF Championship 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available there. Fans can watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. SAFF Championship 2023 Points Table Updated Live: Indian Football Team Enter Semifinal Despite Draw, Kuwait Retain Top Position in Group A.

Bangladesh vs Bhutan Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)