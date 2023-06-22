The 14th edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2023 got underway with an exciting opening day of matches. Kuwait and Nepal squared off in the first match of the tournament, with the former registering a victory. Next up, fans were treated to a Sunil Chhetri classic as the Indian talismanic football team captain scored a hat-trick which paved the way for India to register a thumping 4-0 victory. The tournament has already gotten off to a rollicking start and fans can expect much more from it as the games progress. ‘Then Virat Kohli, Today Sunil Chhetri’ Fans Liken India's Talismanic Football Team Captain to Cricket Star After Former’s Hat-Trick Decimates Pakistan in SAFF Championships 2023.

A total of eight teams are participating in this competition and have been clubbed into two groups. India, Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal have been put in Group A, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Lebanon, Maldives and Bhutan. The top two teams from both these groups would qualify for the semifinals, which will start from July 1. The final would be played on July 4.

SAFF Championships 2023 Group A Points Table

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 India 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3 2 Kuwait 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 3 Nepal 1 0 0 1 4 4 0 4 4 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

SAFF Championships 2023 Group B Points Table

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Bhutan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Lebanon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Maldives 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

(Important Abbreviations: Pos-Position, P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, D-Drawn, GF-Goals For, GA-Goals Against, Pts-Points)

India are the record champions, having won the title for eight times. The Blue Tigers are also the defending champions, having defeated Nepal in the final of the last edition, which was held in 2021. All the matches in this edition of the tournament would be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

