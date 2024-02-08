Al-Nassr will square off against Al-Hilal in what is expected to be blockbuster of a contest in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final. Both teams have been involved in some intense contests in the past year and the Saudi giants will renew their rivalry on Saturday, February 9. The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch this game on DAZN after registering on the website. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Chiselled Physique While Soaking Up the Sun After a Training Session (See Pic).

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)