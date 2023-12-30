Al-Nassr will take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 30. The Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, Buraidah and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch live telecast of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website. Karim Benzema Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Abuses From Fans Following Al-Ittihad's Defeat Against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Clash.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

