Barcelona are set to take on Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 on Monday, January 15. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match will be played at the King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the final clash between Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 will not be telecast in India. Although fans will also be unable to watch live streaming of this match on TV, they can catch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 action on the FanCode app and website. ‘Can’t Wait’ Lionel Messi Looking Forward To Facing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in Riyadh Season Cup 2024, Promotes Inter Miami’s First-Ever International Tour (See Post).

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🔥 Excitement overload! 🚨 Don't miss the epic clash in the Supercopa final – El Clásico! 🏆 Tune in to @fancode for the thrilling showdown. 📺👀 Click here: https://t.co/HctFLmhhYg and experience the football magic! ⚽️ #ELCLASICOxFANCODE pic.twitter.com/FVezwmZvih — Peña Madridista de Kerala (@PenaMKerala) January 14, 2024

