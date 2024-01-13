Lionel Messi is surely pumped up to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024. A while ago, it was confirmed that Messi's Inter Miami will be squaring off against these two Saudi Arabian clubs in the pre-season in what will be a first-ever international tour for the MLS club. Taking to Instagram, Messi shared a post promoting the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 and the caption read, " I can’t wait to be part of #RiyadhSeasonCup with my team Inter Miami CF as we face top Saudi clubs in a historic championship." Messi and Ronaldo had last faced each other during a friendly match in Saudi Arabia when the former used to play for PSG. ‘Cris, Watch and Learn’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Son How To Take a Freekick During Training (Watch Video).

See Lionel Messi's Instagram Post:

