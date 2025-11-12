Bayern Munich Women will take on Arsenal Women in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 12. The Bayern Munich vs Arsenal WUCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Allianz Arena in München, and will start at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in India. Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UWCL 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have a subscription. UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Bayern Munich in Top Spot, Arsenal Second.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming

All set for a new test 🔒 pic.twitter.com/vgIc8OuEdH — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)