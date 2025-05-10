Champions Bayern Munich hosts Borussia Monchengladbach at their final home encounter, which will also be the final time Thomas Muller plays for the club in front of home fans in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, May 10. The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match will begin at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be played at the Allianz Arena. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India, and fans can find TV viewing options for the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For online viewing options, fans can tune in to the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Xabi Alonso Announces He Will Leave Bayer Leverkusen As Head Coach at End of 2024–25 Season Ahead of His Reported Move to Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2024–25 Live

𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯𝑫𝑨𝒀 🏟️❤️ A very special and emotional final home game of the season is coming up tonight. 🥹#FCBayern #MiaSanMia #FCBBMG pic.twitter.com/RXfzNKq0Oo — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)