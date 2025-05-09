In a major move, Xabi Alonso has announced that he will be leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the 2024-25 season. The Spanish manager has been one of the most sought-after he led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title last season and there have been a number of reports that have linked him with a move to Real Madrid, where he would succeed Carlo Ancelotti as the head coach. The Spaniard announced this decision prior to Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga 2024-25 match against Borussia Dortmund. Under Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen became one of the best teams in Germany, winning the Bundesliga 2023-24 title without losing a single match and also clinching the DFB Pokal and DFL Super Cup 2024 titles. Bundesliga 2024–25 Transfer News: Florian Wirtz Era Looms As Bayern Munich Prepare To Bid Farewell to Thomas Muller.

Xabi Alonso to Leave Bayer Leverkusen as Head Coach

After almost two-and-a-half years, and during the most successful period in the club's history, our head coach, @XabiAlonso, will leave #Bayer04 at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/SinXlkWJIJ — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 9, 2025

