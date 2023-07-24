Brazil will take the stage alongside Panama in the Group F encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Monday, July 24 at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia. The match will get underway at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Though DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the marquee event in India, the upcoming clash will not be telecasted on the match day. The Brazil vs Panama game will be aired on Wednesday, July 26 at 9:00 pm IST. However, football fanatics in India need not feel low as they can live stream the match online at the scheduled time on Monday on the FanCode app and website. France 0-0 Jamaica, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Les Blues Held to Goalless Draw in Tournament Opener

Brazil vs Panama Live

Some big names take to the stage today, but will anyone write their name into #FIFAWWC history? ✍️ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 24, 2023

Brazil vs Panama Match To Be Aired on July 26 on Doordarshan Sports

⚽️ Germany vs Morocco game scheduled today at 2 PM, will be aired on July 25 at 9 PM ⚽️ Brazil vs Panama game scheduled today at 4:30pm, will be aired on July 26 at 9 PM#FIFAWWC — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 24, 2023

