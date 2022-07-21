Chelsea are set to take on Charlotte in their second pre-season game in the USA. The match would be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the Sony Liv app.

