Kalinga Super Cup 2024 is on its way and for the sixth match of the tournament, Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with Punjab FC on Thursday, January 11. The match between Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC will be played at Kalinga Stadium and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, Sports 18 won't be telecasting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, but fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table Updated: Kerala Blasters Move to Top Position in Group B, Jamshedpur FC in Second Place.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC

🔥𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘🔥



It's a new year and we're back! 👊



First up on our bucket list- the Kalinga Super Cup 🏆😉#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCPFC #KalingaSuperCup pic.twitter.com/EPbnzvZa1K— Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)