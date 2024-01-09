The Indian Football knockout competition, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 has commenced with it's 16 participant teams across ISL and I League in Odisha. This is the first time the tournament is being hosted in mid-season as the ISL is currently on a break due to the Indian Football Team participating in the Asian Cup 2023. Although the members of the national team are not available, teams are participating in the knockout competition with rest of their members. The Champion of Kalinga Super Cup will be nominated to play in the ACL 2 Preliminary Stage of AFC 2023-24 season. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Schedule in IST: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

The format of the tournament will consist of four groups of four teams each, who will play single leg matches amongst themselves. The group winners will qualify for the semi-finals followed by the final to be played on January 28, 2024. All the 12 ISL teams qualified for the group stages of the competition. The I-League teams played the qualifiers to get into the group stage of Kalinga Super Cup where four slots have been reserved for them in the group stage. Sreenidi Deccan, Shillong Lajong, Gokulam Kerala FC and Inter Kashi are the four teams who secured qualification in the Kalinga Super Cup group stages. On Which Channel Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Prestigious Football Tournament’s Live Streaming Online?

Odisha FC are the defending champions of the Super Cup. They won the condition in 2023 under the coaching of Clifford Miranda and will aim to defend their title under the leadership of Sergio Lobera. But this time, with the competition being hosted mid-season, more teams will be fresh and the race will be much tougher. Mohun Bagan Super Giants took the biggest hit with national team footballers being unavailable but with six foreigners in the playing XI, they can definitely offer quality.

