East Bengal vs Odisha FC will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Although the North-east side is in great form at the moment, East Bengal would have home advantage and also a strong defensive record to challenge the visitors. East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viewers can enjoy the East Bengal vs Odisha FC match on Sports18 Network and Live Online Streaming is available on Jio Cinema App. ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Odisha FC Move to Fourth Spot After Win Over Hyderabad FC, FC Goa Remain on Top

East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live on Sports18 and Jio Cinema App

